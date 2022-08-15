BATON ROUGE, La. - Charter schools have improved their enrollment of children from low-income families but more than 1 of 5 failed to meet admission rules at least once during the past six years, according to a report issued Monday morning by Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack.
Among charter schools authorized by local school boards an average of 18.5% failed to enroll enough children from economically disadvantaged homes, the report says.
The average was 14.3% of schools missing targets among those approved by the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
Waguespack noted that the percentage of schools meeting the requirement improved by 11 percentage points since the 2016-17 school year.
During the 2021-22 school year 11.9% of charter schools approved by local school boards were out of compliance -- eight schools -- and 7.5% of BESE-approved charters -- three schools
Charter schools are public schools that are supposed to offer innovative classrooms without most of the red tape associated with traditional public schools.
Read more on the Charter schools audit from our news partner The Advocate.