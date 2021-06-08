BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana is poised to join more than a dozen other states allowing college athletes to earn cash from endorsements and sponsorship deals under an effort gaining steam across the country because of the NCAA's inaction on a national policy.
Watch Live
La. college athlete endorsement bill heads to governor
- By MELINDA DESLATTE, Associated Press
-
-
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- What to expect from cataract surgery
- Authorities identify drowning victim pulled from Lake Bistineau spillway
- Bossier officers, citizen save woman from jumping off bridge
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- DeSoto teen killed, 2 others injured in crash
- Woman found shot in head behind dumpster in Shreveport
- Man found near Shreveport shopping center identified
- Traditional cataract surgery vs. laser-assisted cataract surgery
- Welfare check leads to woman found dead inside an apartment
- Louisiana murder suspect captured in Harrison County
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.