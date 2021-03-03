WASHINGTON - The Louisiana Congressional Delegation wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to approve Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the state following the winter storms.
In the letter, the lawmakers say at the peak over 200,000 people were without power, seven hospitals and six nursing homes were using generators for its sole source of electricity. They said a quarter of the state's population did either did not have water or did not have access to clean water and that 63 of the state's 64 parishes issued an emergency declaration.
To read the letter click here.