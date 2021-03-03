Biden surveys Texas weather damage, encourages virus shots

President Joe Biden wrapped up his visit to storm-battered Texas, Friday with calls for unity and bipartisanship as the nation looks to help Texas recover not just from the storm but also from the health and economic crisis caused by COVID.

WASHINGTON - The Louisiana Congressional Delegation wrote a letter to President Joe Biden to approve Gov. John Bel Edwards' request for a Major Disaster Declaration for the state following the winter storms.

In the letter, the lawmakers say at the peak over 200,000 people were without power, seven hospitals and six nursing homes were using generators for its sole source of electricity. They said a quarter of the state's population did either did not have water or did not have access to clean water and that 63 of the state's 64 parishes issued an emergency declaration.  

To read the letter click here.  

