NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Louisiana increased by 878 and death increased by 18, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 756,509 and the total death count is 14,480.
The health department said an additional 15,455 COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered since last Thursday.
COVID-19 Hospitalizations on Monday total 332, down 10 from Friday and 50 of those patients were on ventilators, up 2.