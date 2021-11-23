NEW ORLEANS - The number of coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Tuesday increased by 673 and there have been 14 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 768,714 and the total death count is 14,768.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday total 194, down eight from Monday and 36 of those patients were on ventilators, up by two.