NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Wednesday the number of COVID-19 cases increased by 337 and there have been nine new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 769,051 and the total death count is 14,777.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81% of cases and 78% of deaths from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 89% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday total 194, same as Tuesday and 33 of those patients were on ventilators, down by three.