NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Tuesday the number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana increased by 2,200 and there have been 121 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 719,424. The current total death count is 13,241.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 89% of cases and 84% of deaths from August 26 to Sept. 1. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting an additional 23,475 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,166,610 doses, including 1,987,605 completed two-dose series. The data is updated every Monday and Thursday.
The number of patients hospitalized stands at 1,612 across the state, down 19 from Monday and 297 of those patients were on ventilators, no change from Monday.