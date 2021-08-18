NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,022 hospitalizations and 70 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Wednesday.
Confirmed cases increased by 4,333. Another 2,273 cases and 17 deaths were listed as "probable" by the Louisiana Department of Health, for a total of 6,606 new cases and 87 new deaths.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 10 from the day before, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 7, for a total of 448 ventilated patients.
All of Louisiana's nine health regions have 20% or fewer ICU beds available. Five have less than 10% of ICU beds open.
The Lafayette area has just 1 ICU bed available. The Lake Charles region has two ICU beds available. In northwestern Louisiana, 31 ICU beds are available.
The number of weekly deaths continues to increase, with 314 coronavirus deaths over the last seven days. The week prior, 230 people died, and one month ago the weekly rate was 47.
In Louisiana, around 2,176,967 vaccines have been initiated, about 46.9% of the population, and 1,806,044 have been completed, representing about 38.7% of the population.