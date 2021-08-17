NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,012 hospitalizations and 98 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Tuesday.
This is the highest number of new deaths since January 17, 2021, when there were 111. Louisiana now has the highest daily average rate of death per capita of any state over the last seven days.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 56 from the day before, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 24, for a total of 441 ventilated patients.
The state reported 3,012 new confirmed cases and 679 more "probable" cases, for a total of 3,691 new cases.
In Louisiana, 2,176,967 vaccines have been initiated, about 46.9% of the population, and 1,806,044 have been completed, representing about 38.7% of the population.