NEW ORLEANS - More coronavirus deaths were reported in Louisiana on Tuesday than on any other single day of the pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Health reported in a noon update.
The state Department of Health reported 121 new confirmed deaths and 18 more that are suspected to have been caused by the coronavirus.
The highest prior number recorded in a single day was a surge of deaths at the beginning of the first wave, when the state reported 129 confirmed deaths on April 14. The next highest was on Jan. 17, when the state was in the grips of the third wave and 111 confirmed and 24 probable deaths were reported.
The death count released on Tuesday also pushed the number of confirmed deaths over the past week to its highest level of the pandemic. Over the past seven days, 346 people have died due to COVID, a 21% increase over the prior week and more than 5 times the number of people who died in the last week of July.
Tuesday's figures brought the total death count from the pandemic in Louisiana to 10,859 confirmed deaths and 1,257 more that are suspected to have resulted from COVID.
The recent surge in the death count is the tragic consequences of the rapid as the fourth wave burned through the state in July and August. Typically, patients survive for several weeks after initially contracting an infection and it takes additional time for those deaths to be officially verified and recorded.
While recent weeks have seen the number of new cases fall off from a high of more than 4,200 cases per day set in mid-August, the spread of the infection throughout Louisiana remains at exceptionally high levels compared to any other point of the pandemic.