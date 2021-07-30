NEW ORLEANS - With the delta variant of the coronavirus surging through Louisiana, the state recorded its highest number of new confirmed cases on record this week.
A total of 21,543 people tested positive for the coronavirus for the first time over the past seven days, amounting to almost 580 more confirmed cases than during the worst week of the third wave in January. That includes 4,230 new confirmed cases reported on Friday.
The fourth wave of the pandemic has also led to a sharp increase in hospitalizations. For the third time in four days, the state reported a triple-digit increase in the number of patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Louisiana hospitals.
The total number of infected patients now stood at 1,740 on Thursday - the most recent data available. That's just 329 patients short of the record set in mid-January.
The state also reported 27 additional deaths confirmed to be due to the coronavirus on Friday. A total of 84 people have died over the past week due to the virus, 3.5 as many deaths per week as were recorded a month ago.
According to the Department of Health, about 90% of new cases reported between July 15 and July 21 were people who were not fully vaccinated. People who had not completed a vaccine series accounted for 85% of deaths in that time period and 89% of all people currently in the hospital.
Louisiana began reopening for Phase 1 on May 15-16 then moved to Phase 2 on June 5. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards extended Louisiana's Phase 2 restrictions twice in August before moving the state to Phase 3 on Sept. 11. The governor then moved the state back to a modified Phase 2 near the end of November before putting Louisiana back in a modified Phase 3 on March 2