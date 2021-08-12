NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,285 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 45 more confirmed deaths Thursday.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 6, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 13. The total number of hospitalized COVID patients in Louisiana is nearing 3,000.
There are now a total of 499,942 confirmed coronavirus cases and 107,286 total "probable" coronavirus cases in Louisiana, according to the agency's dashboard.
In Louisiana, 48,324 more doses of COVID vaccines have been administered since Monday's report.
There are 1,771,279 people who are fully vaccinated and 2,125,483 people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The total number of administered doses is now 3,755,344. Most of those shots are part of the two-dose regimen recommended for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is why the total number of people who have received at least one dose is lower than the total number of doses.
Out of Louisiana's entire estimated population, 44.96% of people have received at least one dose and 37.77% of people are fully vaccinated.