NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's 4th Wave of the coronavirus continued to surge on Friday, as the state reported 4,337 more confirmed cases and increasing hospitalizations.
The new cases reported on Friday bring the weekly total to more than 29,000 confirmed infections over the last seven days, just a dip from the all-time weekly high of 29,628 set on Thursday. It was the first day that the weekly case count fell since Aug. 3, though in that earlier dip it surged back the next day.
Hospitalizations of patients with the coronavirus set a new once again, the 11th day in a row hospitalizations have been above that seen in any prior wave of the pandemic. The number of hospitalizations patients increased by 6 on Thursday, the last day for which that information is available, bringing the statewide total to 2,907.
Fatalities also continued to climb, with 43 new confirmed deaths reported on Friday. That brings the weekly total to 250. A month ago, the state was reporting about 30 deaths a week.
New cases by region:
New Orleans area: 909
North Shore area: 693
Baton Rouge area: 634
Lafayette area: 475
Shreveport area: 467
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 369
Monroe area: 344
Lake Charles area: 239
Alexandria area: 200
New deaths by region:
North Shore area: 10
Baton Rouge area: 9
New Orleans area: 8
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 8
Shreveport area: 3
Monroe area: 2
Lafayette area: 1
Lake Charles area: 1
Alexandria area: 1
Parishes with the highest number of new cases:
Jefferson: 531
East Baton Rouge: 346
St. Tammany: 318
Orleans: 318
Caddo: 250
Ascension: 212
Ouachita: 197
Livingston: 190
Lafayette: 184
Calcasieu: 165
Parishes with the highest number of new deaths:
East Baton Rouge: 8
Lafourche: 7
St. Tammany: 4
Orleans: 4
Jefferson: 4
Tangipahoa: 3
Livingston: 2
De Soto: 1
Red River: 1
Morehouse: 1