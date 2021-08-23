NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,838 hospitalizations and 48 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Monday.
Confirmed cases increased by 8,296. Another 2,654 cases and 11 deaths were listed as "probable" by the Louisiana Department of Health, for a total of 10,950 new cases and 59 new deaths.
The number of hospitalizations decreased by 161 from Friday's report.
The number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 10, for a total of 480 ventilated patients.
Eight of Louisiana's nine health regions have 20% or fewer ICU beds available. Six have less than 10% of ICU beds open.
In Louisiana, around 2,247,592 vaccines have been initiated, about 48.3% of the population, and 1,873,834 have been completed, representing about 40.3% of the population.
Here are some of the areas with the highest increases in confirmed coronavirus cases, based on the Monday report:
Jefferson: 946
St. Tammany: 660
Orleans: 612
East Baton Rouge: 601
Caddo: 496
Lafayette: 425
Terrebonne: 369
Ouachita: 358
Livingston: 288
Bossier: 269