BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,999 hospitalizations and 56 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Thursday.
Confirmed cases increased by 3,447. Another 2,475 cases and 11 deaths were listed as "probable" by the health department, for a total of 5,922 new cases and 67 new deaths.
The number of COVID hospitalizations decreased by 14 from the day before, the second day in a row that patient counts have fallen after more than a week of record-setting numbers.
The number of patients in need of ventilators decreased by 6, for a total of 470 ventilated patients.
All but one of Louisiana's nine health regions have 20% or fewer ICU beds available. Region 5 located in southeast Louisiana around Lake Charles has only 2 ICU beds available.
The number of weekly deaths continues to increase, with 333 coronavirus deaths over the last seven days. The week prior, 250 people died, and one month ago the weekly rate was 59.
In Louisiana, around 2,213,602 vaccines have been initiated, about 47.6% of the population, and 1,836,731 have been completed, representing about 39.5% of the population.
Parishes with the highest number of new deaths:
East Baton Rouge: 9
Lafayette: 5
Caddo: 5
Orleans: 4
Tangipahoa: 3
St. Landry: 3
Jefferson: 3
Livingston: 2
Iberia: 2
Franklin: 2
Parishes with the highest number of new cases:
Jefferson: 438
Orleans: 288
St. Tammany: 259
East Baton Rouge: 235
Caddo: 195
Terrebonne: 154
Lafayette: 154
Bossier: 139
Ouachita: 130
Calcasieu: 115