NEW ORLEANS - The number of coronavirus patients in Louisiana continued to increase at an astonishing speed over the weekend, with 244 more people hospitalized since Friday for a total of 1,984 patients across the state, the highest number since mid-January. Cases also continued to spike, with 8,705 more cases confirmed in the Louisiana Department of Health's noon update on Monday.
The state reported another 21 confirmed deaths and 46 more people on ventilators Monday, for a total of 213 patients needing mechanical ventilation.
Another 2,404 probable cases and 6 probable deaths were reported, for a total of 11,109 new cases and 27 new deaths since Friday's report.
In Louisiana, 46,169 new vaccinations have been initiated since Thursday, according to the update.
There are 1,727,605 people who are fully vaccinated and 1,994,371 people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The total number of administered doses is now 3,587,231. Most of those shots are part of the two-dose regimen recommended for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is why the total number of people who have received at least one dose is lower than the total number of doses.
Out of Louisiana's entire estimated population, 42.8% of people have received at least one dose and 37% of people are fully vaccinated.