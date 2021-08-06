NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's COVID hospitalizations continued a precipitous, record-breaking climb on Friday, according to an update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
Hospitalizations increased by 71 for a total of 2,421 patients statewide, breaking Louisiana's all-time high record for the fourth day in a row.
The Louisiana Department of Health reported 4,950 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 41 more confirmed deaths.
Another 1,166 probable cases and 7 probably deaths were reported, for a total of 6,116 cases and 48 deaths.
The number of ventilators increased by 19 patients, for a total of 277 patients in need of mechanical ventilation.