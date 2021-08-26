Hospital Workers

Running from room to room, emergency room director Mark Kellar, right, barely puts one foot down as he hurries between patients at Our Lady of Angels Hospital in Bogalusa on Monday, August 9, 2021. (Photo by Chris Granger | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

NEW ORLEANS - The number of COVID patients in Louisiana's hospitals continued to drop on Wednesday after more than a week of steady decline, according to a Thursday afternoon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.

There were 2,729 patients with COVID-19 in Louisiana's hospitals as of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, a decrease of 115 patients from the day before.

Hospitalizations during this latest and worst surge in Louisiana peaked on Aug. 17 with record-setting 3,022 patients. Since then, that number has steadily dipped, though there remains far more COVID patients in the hospital now than during either of the previous three waves.

The state reported 59 new confirmed deaths and 13 more that are suspected to have been caused by the coronavirus.

Confirmed infections increased by 3,684. Another 1,447 cases were listed as "probable" by the Louisiana Department of Health, for a total of 5,131 new cases.

There were 480 patients on ventilators on Wednesday, eight more than the day before.

Here are the parishes with the highest number of new cases:

Jefferson: 425

Orleans: 278

St. Tammany: 254

East Baton Rouge: 212

Lafayette: 197

Caddo: 191

Ouachita: 184

Terrebonne: 125

Livingston: 108

St. Landry: 103

Here are the parishes with the highest number of new deaths:

Livingston: 6

Caddo: 4

Iberia: 3

Washington: 3

East Baton Rouge: 3

Orleans: 3

Jefferson: 2

Natchitoches: 2

Ouachita: 2

Rapides: 2

