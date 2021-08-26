NEW ORLEANS - The number of COVID patients in Louisiana's hospitals continued to drop on Wednesday after more than a week of steady decline, according to a Thursday afternoon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
There were 2,729 patients with COVID-19 in Louisiana's hospitals as of Wednesday, the latest day for which data is available, a decrease of 115 patients from the day before.
Hospitalizations during this latest and worst surge in Louisiana peaked on Aug. 17 with record-setting 3,022 patients. Since then, that number has steadily dipped, though there remains far more COVID patients in the hospital now than during either of the previous three waves.
The state reported 59 new confirmed deaths and 13 more that are suspected to have been caused by the coronavirus.
Confirmed infections increased by 3,684. Another 1,447 cases were listed as "probable" by the Louisiana Department of Health, for a total of 5,131 new cases.
There were 480 patients on ventilators on Wednesday, eight more than the day before.
Here are the parishes with the highest number of new cases:
Jefferson: 425
Orleans: 278
St. Tammany: 254
East Baton Rouge: 212
Lafayette: 197
Caddo: 191
Ouachita: 184
Terrebonne: 125
Livingston: 108
St. Landry: 103
Here are the parishes with the highest number of new deaths:
Livingston: 6
Caddo: 4
Iberia: 3
Washington: 3
East Baton Rouge: 3
Orleans: 3
Jefferson: 2
Natchitoches: 2
Ouachita: 2
Rapides: 2