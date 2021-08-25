NEW ORLEANS - Louisiana's devastating trend of escalated death rates continued on Wednesday, pushing confirmed deaths over the last week to 361, according to a noon update from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The state reported 85 new confirmed deaths and 25 more that are suspected to have been caused by the coronavirus, for a total of 110 new deaths.
RELATED STORY: Baby under 1 dies from COVID-19
The weekly total of deaths from Wednesday's report was a 15% increase from the week before and a 464% increase from a month prior, and highest seven-day count since the first wave in spring 2020.
There have been 1,215 deaths total during Louisiana's fourth wave, a rate that outpaces both the second and third waves.
Confirmed cases increased by 3,811. An additional 2,808 were classified as "probable" cases, bringing the total new cases to 6,619.
People continue to be admitted to the hospital at exceptionally high levels due to the coronavirus, but the numbers have dipped slightly over the last few days. There were 2,844 in the hospital, a decrease of 12 from the day before.
The number of people on ventilators dropped by 8, for a total 472.
New cases by region:
New Orleans area: 739
Baton Rouge area: 557
North Shore area: 537
Lafayette area: 507
Shreveport area: 452
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 361
Monroe area: 275
Lake Charles area: 225
Alexandria area: 154
New deaths by region:
North Shore area: 25
Baton Rouge area: 12
Shreveport area: 10
New Orleans area: 9
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 7
Lafayette area: 7
Alexandria area: 7
Lake Charles area: 4
Monroe area: 4
Patients hospitalized by region
New Orleans area: 532
Baton Rouge area: 458
Lafayette area: 397
Shreveport area: 361
North Shore area: 345
Monroe area: 203
Alexandria area: 192
River Parishes and Houma/Thibodaux area: 178
Lake Charles area: 178