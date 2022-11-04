BATON ROUGE, La. - Shawn Wilson for governor?
With Louisiana Democrats starved for a standard-bearer in next year’s race, the state transportation secretary has suddenly become a possible candidate.
Wilson first publicly expressed interest in a run when he answered a question on a Baton Rouge talk radio show two weeks ago.
Since then, Wilson has been fielding a slew of calls from people who want him to be the Democrats’ candidate.
It’s not clear who else it might be.
“If there’s somebody out there who can do a better job, have at it,” Wilson said in an interview. “If not, I have to ask if I can offer a better alternative. Any sane person would probably give it some consideration.”
Read more on what Wilson had to say from our news partner The Advocate.