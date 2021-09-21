NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Tuesday increased by 1,268 and there have been 85 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Tuesday is 730,099. The current total death count is 13,558.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 88% of cases and 85% of deaths from Sept. 2 to Sept. 8. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH is reporting an additional 71,529 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,275,281 doses, including 2,068,096 completed two-dose series. The data will be updated every Monday and Thursday.
Residents wanting to receive a vaccine can find more information, here.
LDH said 1,239 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state, down 37 from Monday and 220 of those patients were on ventilators, down 15 Monday.