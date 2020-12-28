BATON ROUGE — Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) officially announced Monday changes to its leadership.
The release stated that Dr. Jimmy Guidry, State Health Officer and Medical Director for the LDH, is retiring on Wednesday after serving more than 30 years with the department. His 24 years as State Health Officer is the longest tenure for this role in Louisiana history.
Guidry's post will be filled by Assistant State Health Officer and Region One Medical Director Dr. Joseph Kanter, who is also currently serving as Interim Secretary for the Office of Public Health.
Kanter will continue assisting as Interim OPH Assistant Secretary as LDH continues recruitment efforts to fill this role permanently.