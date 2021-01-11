BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health Monday reported 209 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of the COVID-19 vaccine this week.
The providers included 87 chain pharmacies, 93 independent pharmacies, 20 federally qualified health centers and nine healthcare sites across the state.
Click here to see the list here.
While the state was able to resupply the initial 107 pharmacies that received COVID vaccine doses last week, future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors.
These vaccines will be available only for those in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons ages 70 years or older
- Outpatient clinic providers and clinic staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care clinic providers and staff
- Behavioral health clinic providers and staff
- Dialysis providers and clients
- Home health service providers, direct support workers and recipients
- Dental providers and staff
- Students, residents, faculty and staff of allied health schools
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The Louisiana Department of Health is coordinating the COVID-19 vaccine distribution effort in Louisiana. As more vaccines become available from the CDC, more individuals and groups will be offered a vaccination.