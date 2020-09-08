BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) will begin accepting applications for $14.6 million in financial assistance that will be available to Louisiana fishermen and others in the industry who have been financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic on Sept. 14.
The funds are part of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act and online applications will open at 8 a.m. and remain open until Oct. 26.
To access the application, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/cares-act-assistance.
The funds will be distributed as direct aid payments by the Gulf States Marine Fisheries Commission to those applicants who qualify. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) recently approved the department’s spending plan for the federal funding dedicated to the state’s fishing industry.
Payments will be issued in a two-phase process that will include an initial minimum payment followed by a second payment, the amount of which will be determined by the funds remaining after all applications have been processed. LDWF will withhold a percentage of funding from each sector to ensure funding is available for every eligible applicant.
