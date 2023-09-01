SHREVEPORT, La. - Highway officials have confirmed that the stretch on Interstate 20 that currently runs through Bossier City will be reduced to one lane on each side for up to two years.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is holding a press conference on Sept. 6 in Bossier City where they will give the start date and other important details.
The road rehabilitation project runs through Bossier City and involves sections of Shreveport.
According to DOTD, construction will take place in phases in order to continue to facilitate traffic flow, however lane closures will be required in both directions of travel for the majority of the project, particularly during the rehabilitation portion.
Local business owners are asked to register to attend the meeting. You can register by clicking here.