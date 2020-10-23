BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) says those who need a replacement driver’s license or identification card credentials can make their requests online, 24/7. The duplicate credential request application is offered through the OMV website at www.expresslane.org.
The service is for those whose credentials have been lost, misplaced or become illegible, according to the OMW. Before the implementation of this online service, all requests for duplicates had to be completed at an office location. The new credential will now be mailed directly to you.
To request a duplicate credential, the person must be in good standing with the OMV and will need to provide the following information:
- Date of birth
- Driver’s license number, identification card number, or last four of their social security number
- A valid credit card backed by Visa, MasterCard, Discover, or American Express
“This new service will allow us to issue duplicate licenses safely and efficiently during this public health emergency and beyond,” said Commissioner Karen St. Germain. “Our goal is to always provide unparalleled, innovative services to our customers by offering valuable online options such as this.”
People can also do the following on the OMV's website:
- vehicle registration renewal
- duplicate registration request
- official driving record request
- driver’s license and ID card renewals
- a Real ID checklist
For more information contact the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles support at 888-214-5367.