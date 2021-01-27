BATON ROUGE, La. - The state Department of Education has released a list of what officials say are the priorities for Louisiana education going forward.
These priorities include: Ensure every student is on track to a professional career, college degree or service; Remove barriers and create equitable, inclusive learning experiences for all children; Provide the highest quality teaching and learning environment; Develop and retain a diverse, highly-effective educator workforce; Cultivate high-impact systems, structures and partnerships.
The priorities list was part of a report, Believe to Achieve, released by DOE Wednesday. You can read it yourself here.
“As we educate through this pandemic, we must be mindful of challenges and opportunities beyond COVID-19,” said State Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley. “This plan takes an honest look at where we stand as a state and areas that deserve our shared attention.”
The report also includes selected general data about student achievement, educator activity, pay rates, etc.
For instance, 60% of the teachers in Louisiana are white women. Four percent are black men. Louisiana's average teacher salary is $50,288 annually, compared to the national average of $60,542 annually.
There are more than 800,000 public and nonpublic school students in Louisiana; 51% of them are male and 49% are female. Of those students, 48% are white and 39% are black. About 74% of Louisiana's students are considered "economically disadvantaged," and 13% have disabilities.
Along with the public-facing document released today, the Department is developing an internal work plan that will operationalize each priority and track our progress. Believe to Achieve opens by listing the Department’s guiding belief statements:
Children are our highest priority
Families are our partners
Educators are valued professionals
Graduates must be ready
Equity matters
Choice expands opportunities
Schools are invaluable to communities
Our future is bright
The priorities plan also includes data on Louisiana schools, early learning centers and children, educator workforce data and state education data based on Louisiana’s six critical goals. Those goals are: students enter kindergarten ready; students will achieve Mastery level on third-grade assessments and enter fourth grade prepared for grade-level content; students will achieve Mastery level on eighth-grade assessments and enter ninth grade prepared for grade-level content; students will graduate on time; graduates will graduate with a college and/or career credential; and graduate eligible for a TOPS award.