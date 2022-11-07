BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Republican Party’s leadership took the unusual step of endorsing Attorney General Jeff Landry in his bid for governor, nearly a year before the election and before any other major candidates have formally entered the fray.
Landry and GOP megadonor Eddie Rispone had pushed the state party to make an early endorsement, with Rispone arguing the party needed to coalesce around one candidate to avoid infighting. But the idea garnered backlash from potential candidates and some party activists who said the move was far too early and reeked of backroom politics.
The party’s executive committee met over the weekend to vote to endorse Landry, the first person to announce his bid for governor. Landry has a sizable war chest; the state party has struggled to raise money, a sore spot for donors like Rispone.
LAGOP Chair Louis Gurvich didn’t immediately respond to questions. Landry's campaign didn't return messages.
Two other likely Republican candidates, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and Treasurer John Schroder, lambasted the decision.
