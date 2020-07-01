NEW ORLEANS — More than 2,000 people tested positive for the coronavirus in Louisiana Wednesday, the third-largest spike since the global pandemic began.
After many weeks of moving in the right direction, Gov. John Bel Edwards said Louisiana is seeing a sustained increase in cases.
“Today is obviously July the 1st, and I will tell you that over the second half of June we lost all of the progress that we made in the month of June in terms of hospitalizations," the governor said. "In terms of cases, in several regions, they’re actually back to the highest they’ve ever been.”
According to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), 2,083 people tested positive for the coronavirus on July 1. That's 8.8% of the 23,577 tests processed that day.
By comparison, 23,874 more coronavirus tests were processed Tuesday with a positive rate of about 4.2%. Because of that, Louisiana is back on the White House Coronavirus Task Force’s radar, the governor said.
Edwards said that increase is of so much concern that it has qualified to be one of three Department of Health and Human Services testing efforts that will allow for 5,000 more tests in the Baton Rouge area.
According to the LDH, the collection dates for the cases reported today range from June 13 to July 1. They added that 98% of the positives reported today are from community spread and just under half of the positives are people under 30-years-old.
Hospitalizations have also continued to increase, with 18 more COVID-19 patients admitted to Louisiana hospitals. Ventilator usage also increased slightly, with the number of patients on ventilators increasing by one to 84.