WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday will relaunch the council of governors, an advisory board of governors and a number of key Cabinet secretaries and top administration officials focused on strengthening federal and state collaboration on major national security issues.
La. Gov. Edwards joins Biden's council of governors
- By ALEXANDRA JAFFE, Associated Press
