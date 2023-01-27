WASHINGTON – Candidates in the race for Louisiana governor have descended on Washington Mardi Gras to raise money and make their pitches to the state’s political and business elite in social setting far from home.
The events officially began Thursday, though some side gatherings and parties were held Wednesday. Ostensibly, the purpose of Washington Mardi Gras is for officials elected to local, parish and state positions to come to Capitol Hill and visit with their congressional representatives and senators about local issues of importance. U.S. Rep. Troy Carter, D-New Orleans, for instance, held an open house in his office and served food.
But the carnival event has evolved into a large party. Most of the time is spent face-to-face with a drink in hand. And politicians - especially those with elections looming - are taking advantage of the merriment.
