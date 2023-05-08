SHREVEPORT, La. - Interest in this year's governor's race is beginning early. Most campaign professionals say things don't really start in earnest until after the fourth of July, but this year, several candidates are already up on television.
"Reboot Louisiana", a super 'Pac' supporting Stephen Waguespack, just announced a $1.75-million television buy across the state.
Lionel Rainey is the executive director of "Reboot Louisiana.”
KTBS 3’s Jeff Beimfohr visited with Rainey, who says Louisiana is at the bottom of all the good metrics, and it's time to start over.
“We're trailing behind virtually every other state…trailing every southern state. It’s time for somebody to come into that governor's office and hit the reset button,” said Rainey.
Rainey says Waguespack has a positive message and will run a positive campaign.
The Waguespack tv spot began running on stations across Louisiana today, including KTBS.
Our political analyst, Jeremy Alford, had some thoughts on the gubernatorial candidates hitting the airwaves this early in the election cycle.
“What's more interesting to me than just the content of this ad is the fact this is yet another player in the governor's race up on tv before we get to summer,” says Alford.
“One reason we're seeing them go up on tv so early, with such notable buys, is they gotta catch up. Jeff Landry has enviable name recognition and name ID, and the only way to build your own and be able to compete is to get up on tv and promote your message and promote your candidacy,” Alford said.