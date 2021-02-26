BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards' multibillion-dollar spending plan for next year will be released to lawmakers Friday.
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- 1 man shot in Shreveport over domestic dispute
- List of boil advisories currently in effect in the ArkLaTex
- Shreveport councilman gives an update on water services to residents
- Water problems, boil advisories in northwest Louisiana communities
- Stretch of I-20 in Bossier closed again; roadway conditions worsening
- 2,500 jobs available in Bossier City
- Off-duty Bossier deputy shot at home, daughter arrested
- 3 people killed, 2 injured in shooting at Louisiana gun store
- Caddo coroner releases name of woman in fatal kitchen fire
- Shreveport, Mansfield police warn of possible repair scam
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.