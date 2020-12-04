In the week since Thanksgiving, hospitals around the Ark-La-Tex are starting to see a surge in COVID-19 cases. The increase has health care workers concerned heading further into the holiday season. As of Friday afternoon, the four critical care facilities in the Willis-Knighton Health System report a total of 102 patients hospitalized with coronavirus related conditions, the highest number since April. Brian Crawford, the chief administrative officer for Willis-Knighton, worries it's only going to get higher.
"Louisiana is a hot spot for COVID right now, North Louisiana is a super hot spot," Crawford said.
It's not just the post-Thanksgiving spike in cases, the winter months usually see an increase in health problems. Crawford says he's had to caution people not to fall victim to COVID "fatigue."
"If I could, I would take you up to one of my ICUs, and I would show you the devastating consequences that COVID is having on this community," Crawford said. "It's taking the lives of husbands, fathers, mothers, sons, brothers, uncles, best friends. From five-year-olds to 95-year-olds, black, white, democrat, republican, rich, poor, Baptist, Catholic, it doesn't matter."
Americans are still waiting for FDA approval for two promising vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna. If they're approved in mid-December, the first doses Louisiana will receive will go toward high-risk hospital workers, and people who live and work in nursing homes. But even as hospitals around the nation wait, Crawford says the recent progress on a vaccine has done wonders for staff morale.
"I had a nurse tell me the other day is 'Brian, I'm excited about it,'" Crawford said. "It lifts our spirits that for the first time since the onset in March, they can see the light at the end of the tunnel. They know there's a long way to go, but they can at least see that light."
As soon as the vaccine is approved, Crawford says Willis-Knighton facilities are ready to receive their allotment to give to their frontline hospital workers. But he cautions, we're still months away from widespread availability for most of the general public and the possibility for herd immunity.
"The vaccine's not going to matter if you get COVID. Some people have a misconception about that," Crawford said. "They think, 'Oh, there's a vaccine, if I get COVID, they'll just give me a shot and I can go home.' It doesn't work like that."
In the meantime, Crawford is asking everyone to stay vigilant.
"Please wear your masks, wash your hands with warm soapy water, maintain your six feet of separation and keep your gatherings to a minimum," Crawford said.