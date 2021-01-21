SHREVEPORT, La. -- With the COVID-19 vaccine in short supply, the Louisiana Department of Health has warned health care groups not to discriminate when it comes to who gets the excess doses. On Tuesday, Dr. Joseph Kanter, the state's public health officer, sent a memo to every hospital, pharmacy, and vaccine provider in Louisiana.
Currently, Louisiana is stilling using the CDC recommended guidelines for vaccine distribution, so only first responders, health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, and those over 70 years old are eligible. The "discrimination" to which Dr. Kanter refers involves providers reserving their excess doses for their regular patients.
Four health care providers in the Shreveport-Bossier area: Willis-Knighton, Ochsner LSU Health, Christus and the David Raines Community Health Centers confirm having received Dr. Kanter's memo. Representatives from all four separate organizations say they aren't in violation of the rules.
"CHRISTUS is in agreement with the Governor and Secretary of Health that the only way this disease can be eradicated is through vaccination of our citizens. We remain committed to administering vaccines quickly and efficiently as provided by the guidelines from the Louisiana Department of Health." said Dr. Steen Trawick, the CEO and CMO for CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System, in a statement to KTBS 3.
"Since the first day we've received vaccines, we've opened it up to the entire community," said Willie White, CEO for David Raines Community Health Centers.
Dr. Kanter's memo did not call out any providers for playing favorites but warns, "doses are subject to after-action audits and adverse action could be considered." You can read the full memo here.
For many of the providers, it's an different issue: one of supply. David Raines Community Health Centers is one of the few groups still welcoming eligible people to get their first shot.
"We've been administering the vaccine now for about three weeks, we still have a supply of vaccines," said White. "So we want to make sure that we get all those vaccines into some arms."
For the people who got their first shot and waiting on their second, supply shouldn't be a problem, regardless of where they got their initial vaccine and whether it's the Pfizer or Moderna version.
"The state's working really hard to ensure that every time we receive a shipment, that three weeks later there's an accompanying shipment," said Jason Lafitte, the Director of Pharmacy at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport. "That's meant to be the second dose to accompany that first dose."
It's welcome news for Mary and Gordon Blackman. The couple (both 87-years-old) visited the David Raines location in Bossier on Thursday for their first shot and are already on the schedule for their second shots in four weeks.
"It's been a rough year, it really has," said Mary Blackman. "We're looking forward to getting to regular church services and we are looking forward to being able to get together with family."
On Saturday, Jan. 23, White says David Raines still has vaccine appointments available for those who are eligible. Their staff is dedicating the entire day to giving vaccines at the Bossier office, at 1514 Doctors Drive. On Saturday, Jan. 30, they'll do the same thing at their Minden location at 128 Homer Road. Appointments are required. To set one up for either date, call the David Raines appointment hotline at 318-227-3354.