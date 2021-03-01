La. health dept: 560 vaccine providers receive COVID vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Heath reported Monday 501 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.
These providers — including 181 chain pharmacies, 161 independent pharmacies, 61 hospitals, 50 public health providers, 28 urgent cares, 22 federally qualified health centers, 22 medical practices, 13 rural health clinics and 22 other healthcare providers.
LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.
Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. To stress, there is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future.
These vaccines will be available only for the following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1:
- Persons 65 and older
- Dialysis providers and patients
- Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
- Behavioral health providers and staff
- Urgent care clinic providers and staff
- Community care providers and staff
- Dental providers and staff
- Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
- Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
- Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
- Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
- Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
- State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
- Some elections staff of March and April elections
- Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
- All pregnant persons
- Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an "increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19." Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):
- Cancer
- Chronic kidney disease
- COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
- Down syndrome
- Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
- Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
- Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)
- Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)
- Sickle cell disease
- Smoking
- Type 2 diabetes mellitus
Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them.
Second doses
If residents missed their second COVID vaccine dose appointments last week they can safely delay the second dose days or weeks if need be.