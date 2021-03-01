La. health dept: 560 vaccine providers receive COVID vaccine

You have permission to edit this article.
StormTeam Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Louisiana...

Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake affecting Webster and Bossier
Parishes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.
Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All
interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website
address into your favorite web browser URL bar:
water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv


...The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bodcau Bayou At Bayou Bodcau Lake.
* From this morning until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 172.0 feet.
* Flood stage is 172.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 184.0 feet by next
Monday morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.


Weather Alert

...Forecast flooding changed from Minor to Moderate severity for the
following rivers in Louisiana...

Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn affecting Webster, Bossier and
Bienville Parishes.

...Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Moderate severity...

The Flood Warning continues for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Dixie Inn.
* Until further notice.
* At 9:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 14.3 feet.
* Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
* Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 21.0 feet Saturday
morning. Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 20.0 feet, Expect moderate to severe flooding of bayou
bottoms. The boat ramp park at Dixie Inn is completely flooded at
this point.


Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood
Warning for the following bayou in Louisiana...

Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau affecting Webster, Bossier,
Bienville and Red River Parishes.

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flood Warning for
the Bayou Dorcheat At Lake Bistineau.
* From Tuesday afternoon until further notice.
* At 12:00 PM CST Monday the pool stage was 142.1 feet.
* Flood pool stage is 142.5 feet.
* Minor flooding is forecast.
* Forecast...The lake is expected to rise above flood pool stage
Wednesday afternoon and continue rising to 143.5 feet Saturday
morning.  Additional rises are possible thereafter.
* Impact...At 143.0 feet, Water begins to flow over Louisiana 164.
Secure boats, boat ramps, camps, and docks for high water.


La. health dept: 560 vaccine providers receive COVID vaccine

J&J’s 1-dose shot cleared, giving US 3rd COVID-19 vaccine

FILE 

BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Heath reported Monday 501 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.

These providers — including 181 chain pharmacies, 161 independent pharmacies, 61 hospitals, 50 public health providers, 28 urgent cares, 22 federally qualified health centers, 22 medical practices, 13 rural health clinics and 22 other healthcare providers.

LDH has published the list of participating providers, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov. In addition, residents can call 211 to find a vaccine provider near them.

Future distribution is dependent on vaccine made available to the state, among other factors. To stress, there is no guarantee that providers receiving vaccine this week will receive vaccine in the future.

These vaccines will be available only for the following populations in Phase 1B, Tier 1: 

  • Persons 65 and older
  • Dialysis providers and patients
  • Ambulatory and outpatient providers and staff
    • Behavioral health providers and staff
    • Urgent care clinic providers and staff
    • Community care providers and staff
    • Dental providers and staff
    • Non-emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT) providers and staff
  • Professional home care providers (including hospice workers) and home care recipients (including older and younger people with disabilities over the age of 16 who receive community or home-based care, as well as clients of home health agencies)
  • Interpreters and Support Service Providers (SSPs) working in community and clinic-based settings, and clients who are both deaf and blind
  • Health-related support personnel (lab staff, mortuary staff who have contact with corpses, pharmacy staff)
  • Schools of allied health students, residents and staff
  • State and local essential COVID emergency response personnel
  • Some elections staff of March and April elections
  • Teachers and any other support staff working on site in K-12 or daycare
  • All pregnant persons
  • Individuals ages 55-64 with at least one of the conditions listed by the CDC as placing them at an "increased risk of severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19." Persons with the following qualifying underlying medical conditions are advised to complete the Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccine Attestation Form to receive the vaccine (providers should have available if individuals are not able to print and complete in advance):
    • Cancer
    • Chronic kidney disease
    • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
    • Down syndrome
    • Heart conditions including but not limited to heart failure, coronary artery disease or cardiomyopathies
    • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant
    • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30kg/m2 or higher but less than 40kg/m2)
    • Severe obesity (BMI greater than 40kg/m2)
    • Sickle cell disease
    • Smoking
    • Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Eligible residents must contact a participating provider and make an appointment with them.

Second doses

If residents missed their second COVID vaccine dose appointments last week they can safely delay the second dose days or weeks if need be.

 
