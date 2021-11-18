NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 458 and new deaths are up by 11, according to a report Thursday from the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 766,849 and the total death count is 14,735.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Thursday total 199, up four from Wednesday and 31 of those patients were on ventilators, down five.