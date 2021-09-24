NEW ORLEANS - The number of total coronavirus cases reported in Louisiana Friday increased by 1,002 and there have been 39 new deaths, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH).
The total number of cases reported to the state as of Friday is 734,524. The current total death count is 13,741.
LDH reports that not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 86% of cases and 81% of deaths from Sept. 9 to Sept. 15. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 87% of current COVID hospitalizations.
LDH also reported an additional 26,697 COVID-19 vaccinations administered since the last update. The state has now administered 4,301,978 doses, including 2,085,440 completed two-dose series.
As of Friday, 1,141 individuals are hospitalized with COVID across the state. down 51 from Thursday and 201 of those patients were on ventilators, down 17 from Thursday.