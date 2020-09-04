BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday reported two additional deaths tied to Hurricane Laura, bringing the state’s current death toll to 22.
A 41-year-old man and a 47-year-old man died due to heat-related illnesses while removing debris following the storm. Both deaths were in Vernon Parish.
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards noted that the deaths occurred as heat indices in much of the state have soared in recent days due to high temperatures and humidity.
“Just because the storm passed that doesn’t mean the threat has passed,” Edwards said during a news conference in New Orleans.Below are details on the 22 deaths LDH has verified to date:
- 14-year-old female, Vernon Parish, fallen tree
- 51-year-old male, Jackson Parish, fallen tree
- 68-year-old male, Acadia Parish, fallen tree
- 64-year-old female, Allen Parish, fallen tree
- Male, Calcasieu Parish, drowning
- 24-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 56-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 61-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 81-year-old female, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 72-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 84-year-old male, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 80-year-old female, Allen Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 57-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, head injury after falling from roof
- 31-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning
- 49-year-old male, Rapides Parish, storm cleanup
- 36-year-old male, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 80- to 89-year-old female, Beauregard Parish, heat-related illness
- 65-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 50-year-old male, Rapides Parish, heat-related illness
- 70-year-old male, Calcasieu Parish, carbon monoxide poisoning from generator
- 41-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
- 47-year-old male, Vernon Parish, heat-related illness
Heat-related illness
Those at greatest risk for heat-related illness include infants and children up to 4 years of age, people 65 years of age and older, people who are overweight, and people who are ill or on certain medications.
Heat stroke is the most serious heat-related illness, occurring when the body’s temperature rises rapidly, the sweating mechanism fails and the body is unable to cool down. Body temperature may rise to 106°F or higher within 10 to 15 minutes. Heat stroke can cause death or permanent disability if emergency treatment is not provided.