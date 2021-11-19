NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reports 481 new COVID-19 cases Friday and 14 new deaths.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 767,330 and the total death count is 14,749.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 88% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Friday total 200, up one from Thursday and 33 of those patients were on ventilators, up two.