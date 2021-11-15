NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) reported Monday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 942 and deaths up by 14.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 765,296 and the total death count is 14,699.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81% of cases and 78% of deaths from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Monday total 196, down 17 from Friday and 34 of those patients were on ventilators, down by three.