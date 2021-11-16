NEW ORLEANS - The number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 470 Tuesday and deaths up by nine, according to the Louisiana Department of Health.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 765,766 and the total death count is 14,708.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 81% of cases and 78% of deaths from Oct. 28 to Nov. 3. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 86% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Tuesday total 209, up 13 from Monday and 36 of those patients were on ventilators, up by two.