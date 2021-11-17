NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the number of new COVID-19 cases in Louisiana increased by 625 and new deaths are up by 16.
The total number of cases reported to the state since the beginning of the pandemic is 766,391 and the total death count is 14,724.
LDH reports not fully vaccinated Louisiana residents accounted for 82% of cases and 77% of deaths from Nov. 4 to Nov. 10. Those not fully vaccinated also accounted for 85% of current COVID hospitalizations.
COVID-19 hospitalizations on Wednesday total 195, down by 14 from Tuesday and 36 of those patients were on ventilators.