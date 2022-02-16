BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Department of Health is easing school quarantine guidelines in an effort to keep more students and educators in the classroom.
Previously, schools may have required students to quarantine for five days after they were exposed to someone with the virus unless they were vaccinated, which is in line with CDC guidance. Following those quarantine and isolation guidelines allowed schools to bypass a mask mandate for K-12 schools, but also meant a lot of asymptomatic students and staff missed a week of class.
Now, there are six different options – three each for daycares and K-12 schools – for how close contacts should quarantine following a classmate or teacher’s positive test. The new options require more testing but would allow for students to stay in class. Schools can also choose to continue to follow federal guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Read more on the school options from our news partner The New Orleans Advocate.