BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday the football championship games will be played on the Northwestern State University campus in Natchitoches.
Executive Director Eddie Bonine said the games were moved from the Superdome because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The games will be played at Harry Turpin Stadium between Dec. 27 and Dec. 30.
"We are thankful Northwestern State University stepped up to host our championships," Bonine said.
The Superdome has hosted the Prep Classic since 1981