NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 3,930 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 42 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Wednesday.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 36, and the number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 35.
As of the Wednesday report, 2,895 patients were hospitalized with COVID in Louisiana. That number has continued to grow to a new record high for several days in a row.
There are now a total of 495,657 confirmed coronavirus cases and 106,284 total "probable" coronavirus cases in Louisiana, according to the agency's dashboard.
COVID cases and hospitalizations have surged unabated for more than a month now, rapidly rising to the highest levels of the pandemic. Average daily cases have been at their highest level of the pandemic since July 30 and on Wednesday the weekly total rose to a new high of 29,248.
Louisiana's weekly case count is now 5.75 times what it was four weeks ago. Weekly reported deaths are 6.2 times what they were four weeks ago.