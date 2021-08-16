NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana Department of Health reported 8,896 more confirmed coronavirus cases and 58 more confirmed deaths in its noon update Monday.
The number of hospitalizations increased by 49, for a total of 2,956 people across the state. One month ago, hospitalizations were at 711.
Hospitalizations are at the highest they've ever been throughout the pandemic. Over the last two weeks, each update from the state has exceeded the previous record.
Louisiana continues to have the highest per capita rate of infections in the U.S. It has the second-highest rate of hospitalizations, behind only Florida.
The number of patients in need of ventilators increased by 18, for a total of 417 ventilated patients.
There are an additional 4,343 probable cases and 7 probable deaths.
In Louisiana, 84,271 more doses of COVID vaccines have been administered since Thursday, according to the noon update.
There are 1,806,044 people who are fully vaccinated and 2,176,967 people who have received at least one dose of a vaccine.
The total number of administered doses is now 3,839,615. Most of those shots are part of the two-dose regimen recommended for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which is why the total number of people who have received at least one dose is lower than the total number of doses.
Here are some of the parishes with the highest single-day increase in confirmed coronavirus cases, based on the Monday report:
Jefferson: 1,210
Orleans: 776
St. Tammany: 642
Lafayette: 623
East Baton Rouge: 622
Caddo: 526
Terrebonne: 442
Ouachita: 412
Calcasieu: 273
Ascension: 204
Parishes with the highest number of new deaths:
Washington: 8
St. Tammany: 7
Tangipahoa: 6
Jefferson: 3
Caddo: 3
Calcasieu: 3
Orleans: 3
St. Mary: 2
Sabine: 2
Livingston: 2