La. hospitals wary of mandating COVID-19 vaccinations

NEW ORLEANS - As coronavirus cases continue to climb, many hospitals across the United States are adopting policies that require employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Louisiana hospitals are not, even as infection cases have skyrocketed more than any other state in the past two weeks.
That has resulted in lower vaccination rates among hospital workers, a particular concern for medically vulnerable patients and children too young to receive a vaccine. And several Louisiana hospitals refuse to provide anything that might inform a patient’s risk level.
Representatives from HCA Healthcare, which majority owns Tulane Medical Center, did not respond to multiple requests for a staff vaccination rate or respond to questions about whether they were considering a requirement for staff.
LCMC Health, which operates New Orleans East Hospital, University Medical Center, Children’s Hospital New Orleans and East and West Jefferson Hospitals, also did not answer questions about how many employees have received a vaccine. The hospital is “giving careful consideration” to requiring vaccines in the "near future," said Dr. Jeffrey Elder, LCMC medical director for emergency management, in an emailed statement
Those that did respond showed that, at best, three out of five hospital employees are vaccinated. Only the Southeastern Louisiana Veterans Health Care System exceeds that, with about 85% of employees inoculated.
Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, Louisiana’s largest standalone hospital, has about 61% of employees vaccinated.
Baton Rouge General Hospital reported 53% of staff vaccinated, and said it has no plans to mandate vaccines at this time. Once the mask mandate is lifted for hospitals, unvaccinated employees will be required to continue to wear masks.
At Ochsner Health, about 61% of the 32,000-plus staff is vaccinated. The health care system, which owns 40 hospitals, declined to provide vaccination rates by facility.
But at a press briefing on Wednesday, CEO Warner Thomas indicated the hospital would require vaccinations, but only once the vaccine, which has been given to 162 million people in the U.S. so far, received official approval from the Food and Drug Administration.
FDA approval may come in September, but it could come as late as January, statements from vaccine companies and the agency have indicated.
Other hospitals around the country have decided it’s too dangerous to wait -- both for patients and for their own workers
In St. Louis, Mo., hospital leaders at SSM Health, a Catholic hospital system with 40,000 employees, also thought they would wait for FDA approval. About 65% of their employees had taken the shot by June. But cases started going up. With flu season two months away and vaccines that take up to six weeks to reach their full potential, they instituted a mandate at the end of June.
“We might walk into a respiratory viral season with a third of our staff,” said Dr. Shephali Wulff, the system director of infectious diseases. “We can’t wait two months.”
Like Louisiana, Missouri is one of the least-vaccinated states at 40% fully immunized compared to Louisiana’s 36%. And there are many counties within the state that are closer to 20%, Wulff said, which also mirrors Louisiana’s patchwork of vaccination rates. But unlike major cities in Louisiana, hospitals in St. Louis presented a united front on required vaccinations. All of the major systems got together and decided to require it, Wulff said
Ochsner has cited legal concerns as the reason for delaying a mandate. But hospitals already have mandates for things such as the flu vaccine or hepatitis B shot. Grade schools and colleges alike require a slew of vaccines for admission.
“This idea that, well, until the vaccine is finally approved we’re not allowed to require it -- there’s no legal basis for such a claim,” said attorney Joel Friedman, a Tulane Law School professor who specializes in labor law. “Employers -- whether it’s Walmart, Tulane University, a public school, a hospital -- can require their employees to be tested, to be vaccinated, in order to protect the general health and welfare of both employees and the customers they serve.”
Nearly 50 large hospital systems have implemented some sort of mandate, according to a list compiled by Becker’s Hospital Review, some of them spurred by recent hospital groups such as the American Hospital Association and Infectious Disease Society.