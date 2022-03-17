BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana House committee that decides criminal laws meets Thursday with a full agenda but without a chair, prompting worry among some advocates.
The situation is mired in politics, in blown-up partisan deals, and in fear that some of the most divisive legislation will blow through the committee phase before opponents can mount a credible defense.
In the past the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice, sometimes called ACJ, eased into sessions, often skipping the first week’s meeting, and always starting out with the easy local and noncontroversial bills.
But with vice Chair Tony Bacala, R-Prairieville, at the helm for the time being, will convene the meeting with 21 of the panel’s 106 bills, including lining up much harsher penalties by turning carjacking minors into a racketeering crime and creating the crime of unauthorized removal of a minor from school that could insert prison time into divorce proceedings.
