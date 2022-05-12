BATON ROUGE, La. - For the second time in less than a week the Louisiana House rejected a bill that would ban spanking, paddling and other forms of corporal punishment in public schools.
The vote was 52-32, one short of the minimum needed to send the measure to the state Senate.
Last week the push fell two votes short of the required majority.
The outcome likely ends any chance for approval of the legislation – House Bill 649 – in the current legislative session.
Sponsors are generally limited to two tries for passage unless the chamber take extraordinary action to hold another debate.
State Rep. Stephanie Hilferty, R-Metairie, sponsor of the plan, noted that the state bans juveniles in detention centers from being struck as well as inmates in state prisons.
However, state law allows officials in local school districts to do so and the practice remains alive in some rural districts.